A new book is claiming that former President Obama considered Hillary Clinton's mishandling of her email scandal a form of "political malpractice," reports the Charlotte Observer.

The book, titled, 'Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign,' says about Obama, "He couldn't understand what possessed Hillary to set up the private e-mail server, and her handling of the scandal — obfuscate, deny, and evade — amounted to political malpractice."

However, the two authors, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, also point out that Obama did try to show his support in the form of a pep talk as they were en route to their first campaign rally together in July 2016.

He reportedly told Hillary, "It's a four-month sprint to the end, and it will go quickly. It's hard and it's tiring. But this is a different stage than the primary." This was around the same time that FBI Director James Comey had announced that her use of a private email server had not broken any laws but was, in his words, "extremely careless."

Nevertheless, the controversy would continue to dog her throughout the remainder of the election.

According to the Washington Post, "She and her campaign are convinced that Comey was the pivotal factor — and there is evidence to support that view." In late October, Comey announced that the investigation into Hillary's emails was possibly going to be renewed.

However, the publication also points out that "...the Comey episode doesn't address why the race in the reliably blue Rust Belt was so close to begin with or what Clinton could have done to alter it."

Ultimately, Clinton lost the election, and, as the book reveals, she not only congratulated Donald Trump on his victory but also apologized to Obama about her loss, reportedly telling him, "Mr. President, I'm sorry."

