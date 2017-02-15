Photos of Ivanka Trump looking at Canada's Justin Trudeau set the internet ablaze

Before you go, we thought you'd like these...

The internet apparently has a new "couple" they're swooning over: President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While Ivanka does not have an official position in the White House, she welcomed Trudeau to the United States along with her father. A meeting they sat in on this Monday -- which these photos are from -- was about women in business.

Twitter was on fire with speculation, as some believe Trump appears to be "longing" for Trudeau -- despite both being married to other people. Check out the photos for yourself:

7 PHOTOS Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau See Gallery Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits alongside Ivanka Trump (R), daughter of US President Donald Trump, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (2nd R), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Up Next See Gallery Discover More Like This HIDE CAPTION SHOW CAPTION of SEE ALL BACK TO SLIDE

Social media reaction was practically immediate:

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

Lmaooooooo Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau is me like yup, me too gurl. Me too. pic.twitter.com/uBp7pvxIm8 — natalie (@nataliegithu) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentines Day! 💕 I hope you've got someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/49ihAuP3Za — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) February 15, 2017

No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl! pic.twitter.com/TYrTV1U4CN — Daniel (@DannyDutch) February 14, 2017

It's not just online observers who sounded off: The Daily Show's Trevor Noah on the pair on Tuesday night. "You can feel it. Damn," he joked. "She looks like she's ready to risk it all."

Trudeau visited the United States and President Trump to discuss issues in addition to women in business, such as immigration and energy.

More from :

Photo of Ivanka Trump sitting at President Trump's Oval Office desk sparks social reaction

New analysis claims Melania Trump's Daily Mail lawsuit is 'based on a falsehood'

Here's how many fake Twitter followers Trump has