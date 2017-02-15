Trumps first 100 days
Photos of Ivanka Trump looking at Canada's Justin Trudeau set the internet ablaze

Anna Iovine, AOL.com
Feb 15th 2017

The internet apparently has a new "couple" they're swooning over: President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While Ivanka does not have an official position in the White House, she welcomed Trudeau to the United States along with her father. A meeting they sat in on this Monday -- which these photos are from -- was about women in business.

Twitter was on fire with speculation, as some believe Trump appears to be "longing" for Trudeau -- despite both being married to other people. Check out the photos for yourself:

Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau
Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits alongside Ivanka Trump (R), daughter of US President Donald Trump, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (2nd R), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks alongside Ivanka Trump (C), daughter of US President Donald Trump, and Dawn Farrell (R), President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Social media reaction was practically immediate:

It's not just online observers who sounded off: The Daily Show's Trevor Noah on the pair on Tuesday night. "You can feel it. Damn," he joked. "She looks like she's ready to risk it all."

Trudeau visited the United States and President Trump to discuss issues in addition to women in business, such as immigration and energy.

