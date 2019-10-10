This is the celeb-loved phone case you're seeing all over Instagram

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

At this point, our phones are an extension of our arms -- they are always close by and are a pivotal part of our daily lives. So why not personalize your phone and make it your own as if it's a stylish accessory?

If you have been scrolling through Instagram recently, there's a good chance that you've seen a particular style of iPhone case popping up all over your feed. The case has a person's name on it in 3D lettering, comes in a ton of colors, is perfect for mirror pics and is a favorite of celebs like Molly Sims, Arielle Charnas and Nina Dobrev.

Well, we have the scoop -- it's the BaubleBar x Off My Case phone case collab and the cases are even cuter in person.

If you're new to this chic must-have, let us catch you up to speed. These iPhone cases retail for $78 and come in a bunch of different colors and font combinations, so you can get exactly what you want. And while you may think BaubleBar is just a go-to brand when it comes to affordable fashion jewelry, you're not going to want to sleep on these phone cases.

Whether you want a cheetah print case with cursive font outlined with glitter or are into a minimalist black and white look, there has never been a better time to bring home one of these cases now that the new iPhone 11 is finally out!

Plus, In the Know and Yahoo Mail are working to bring you exclusive shopping deals and promo codes, so you can use code "VERIZONBB10" to save 10 percent now through the end of October on BaubleBar.com.

Shop our favorite cases below

BAUBLEBAR X OFF MY CASE IPHONE CASE (BB EXCLUSIVE), $78

