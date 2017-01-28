5 delicious ways to have your eggs

Lifestyle Collective
Jan 28th 2017 7:07AM

Make weekend brunch fun again with these creative ways to eat eggs! Sure, scrambled eggs and bacon is always a great standby, but aren't you getting bored? We've got some delicious recipes for dishes like Huevos Rancheros Enchiladas, egg custards and quinoa bakes sure to please the palette and help keep things interesting in the kitchen!

Click through the slideshow below to check out our favorite egg recipes

New ways to eat eggs for breakfast
New ways to eat eggs for breakfast

Spinach and Cheese Bagel Strata by Melanie Makes

Get the recipe here.

Baked Egg Custard with Gruyere and Chives by Katie at the Kitchen Door

Get the recipe here.

Huevos Rancheros Enchiladas by Oh My Veggies

Get the recipe here.

Quinoa Spinach Bake by The Healthy Apple

Get the recipe here.

Grilled Vegetable Frittata by Beard & Bonnet

Get the recipe here.

