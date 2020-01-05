Kerry Washington stepped out for the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night rocking an unexpectedly risqué ensemble.
The former "Scandal" actress wowed viewers of E!'s "Live from the Red Carpet" special ahead of the 77th annual awards show when she appeared in an Altuzarra high-waisted black satin skirt with a thigh-high slit and a black blazer from the same designer with nothing underneath save for a diamond harness of sorts.
She finished off the look with a cropped 'do and classic red lipstick.
Credit: Getty Images
Twitter was quick to react to Washington's skin-baring look, with some people gushing about it, saying that she looked "incred."
Others were taken aback by the look from Washington, with at least one person comparing her ensemble to something that Rihanna, who always pushes boundaries on the red carpet, would wear, saying that her "inner Rihanna came out."
Washington shared a fun moment on the red carpet with Jennifer Aniston, who was just one of the many other stars in attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes.
See what everyone else wore in the gallery below:
Golden Globes 2020: Red carpet arrivals
Golden Globes 2020: Red carpet arrivals
