Joe Giudice is back in Italy after his release from ICE custody, and he looks happier and healthier than ever.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star flew to Italy on Friday, October 11, nearly seven months after he was initially released from prison. Following his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, Giudice, 47, was transferred to the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, where he was being held as his deportation status remained up in the air.

Giudice will live in Italy as he continues to appeal a judge's order that he be deported back to his home country.

Sources told People that the entire family is "ready to turn the page and start this new chapter" and that his wife, Teresa, is "very happy that Joe's out of ICE and grateful her girls can FaceTime him to see him and talk to him so easily now."

And, while "Joe's mood has changed, too," the Giudices are also being clear about the fact that they hope that this is just a temporary solution. Ultimately, they want Joe back home in New Jersey.

"He’s much happier than he’s been the past few months. But know this -- no one wants this as their new normal," the People source explained. "Teresa, the girls, and Joe all want Joe home in Jersey. They’re praying he wins his appeal to come back."

As his wife and kids plan "a visit to see him in Italy soon," he can be seen all smiles in photos shared to social media by his daughters while hanging out with the rest of his family. Gia, Milania and Teresa have all posted photos of Joe since his release.

In the photos, Joe is noticeably slimmer than he was when he entered prison three years ago, which is the last time that the public had seen the former reality star. Health expert Ray Abdwell told Us Weekly that he estimates Joe's weight loss behind bars to be "anywhere from 40 to 60 pounds."

Fans were quick to praise Joe for his transformation as the new photos, a few of which were with his brother, made the rounds on social media.

"I can't get over his new look," one fan wrote, while other said that he "looks so different now."

"Can you believe how thin and fit Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice looks?" another asked.

Joe and Teresa Giudice have been married since 1999 and share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

