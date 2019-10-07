One week after her wedding, Hailey Bieber finally gave fans what they: Photos of her wedding dress.

While the public had already gotten visuals on her rehearsal dinner minidress and the simple slip dress that she wore to her reception, Hailey had kept the ensemble she opted to wear during her actual wedding ceremony a secret -- until now.

Seen in two photos posted to her Instagram account, Hailey, 22, wears a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder wedding gown that was paired with a giant sheer veil that said, "TIILL DEATH DO US PART." The stunning look was designed by her good friend Virgil Abloh for Off-White.

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," she captioned a solo photo of herself in the dress. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

In the second photo, she is seen kissing her husband, Justin Bieber.

"last Monday was the most special day of my life," she captioned the shot, adding a smiley face.

Justin and Hailey Bieber officially got married at a New York City courthouse last September, but commemorated their love one year later in front of 154 guests in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Among those in attendance were . Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Scooter Braun, Corey Gamble, Joan Smalls and Jaden Smith.

See more photos from Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding below:



