Tiffany Haddish says an ex-fling is either mistaken or misrepresenting the facts in regards to their short-lived romance — and the man in question is none other than rapper Chingy.

Ellen DeGeneres recently asked the comedian she's ever dated a celebrity, and the Los Angeles native revealed that she in fact did, years before she would enter the Hollywood scene herself: "Chingy ... I mean, it was a hookup," she said. "That was the early 2000s, I don’t even know if that counts anymore."

The candid admission apparently took the "Right Thurr" artist by surprise, and he issued a response on Instagram, claiming that Haddish had a past fling not with him, but with his brother. "Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie [and] since she lied I’m a tell the truth," he wrote. "She use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me. Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest."

That version of events didn't sit well with Haddish, who also took to Instagram to double down on her account, saying the two "had a lot of fun back in the day and only had sex once."

"Really Chingy stop. I hooked up with you once like 2 months after we met. Granted the sex was not good cuz you was ‘sleepy,’" she said. "I was definitely in your bed at that hotel on San Vicente and Sunset. S–t, you pulled down my Sergio Valentes."

She added, "A few days later I found out you was hooking up with my homegirl that was a dancer in that video you did with Houston and she was pregnant. So I back off and three months later I hooked up with your brother."

Mic drop.

