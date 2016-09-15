:

Trump could erase Obama's legacy on first day in office
News

Trump could erase Obama's legacy on first day in office

Several of the president-elect's promises from the campaign trail would hugely alter the U.S. -- but he is restricted on what he can accomplish come Jan. 21.

Revelation emerges in deadly Oakland fire's aftermath
News

Revelation emerges in deadly Oakland fire's aftermath

A city official said Wednesday that no building code enforcement inspector had looked at the inside of the warehouse that went up in flames.

Football player's home vandalized with racist graffiti
News

Football player's home vandalized with racist graffiti

New York Giants fullback Nikita Whitlock's apartment was ransacked by vandals who spray-painted offensive comments and symbols on his walls.

Judge shoots down Pitt's request in emergency hearing
Entertainment

Judge shoots down Pitt's request in emergency hearing

A Los Angeles judge rejected Brad Pitt's request Wednesday to seal court documents in his high-profile divorce proceedings involving Angelina Jolie.

Woman reunited with family after escaping abduction
News

Woman reunited with family after escaping abduction

Alex Fairfield, who says she was drugged, bound and kidnapped while vacationing in Thailand, has safely made it back to her family in West Michigan.

Twitter CEO blames group for Trump's election
Finance

Twitter CEO blames group for Trump's election

Jack Dorsey recently weighed in on whether he feels responsible for the tweet-happy president-elect.

Michael Bublé's young son has started the treatment that will hopefully shrink the tumor on his liver
Entertainment

Major update on Michael Bublé's 4-year-old son's cancer battle

Noah Bublé, the singer's 4-year-old son, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this fall, and new reported indicate that the adorable boy is undergoing treatment.

Ex-Trader Joe's worker says store has 'secret code'
Lifestyle

Ex-Trader Joe's worker says store has 'secret code'

A former employee who worked for the grocery chain for a year dished about the retailer's inner-workings.

'Jeopardy!' episode airs on tragic note with sad revelation
Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' episode airs on tragic note with sad revelation

A 41-year-old contestant in an episode filmed back in August divulged a secret to host Alex Trebek and producers.

Moore makes bold prediction about Trump presidency
News

Moore makes bold prediction about Trump presidency

The director made waves when he prophesied that Trump would win back in July, and he made a stunning new forecast on Wednesday's 'Late Show.'

Doctors warn this common illness causes weight gain
Lifestyle

Doctors warn this common illness causes weight gain

The Cheat Sheet

Most people assume an uptick in weight is a result of poor diet or lack of exercise, but there are some health conditions that increase your waistline.

You need to make yummy appetizer this holiday
Lifestyle

You need to make yummy appetizer this holiday

This Christmas season, wow your guests with a creamy and sweet goat cheese log -- the recipe is so simple!

Famous candy bar has more sugar than 3 Krispy Kremes
Lifestyle

Famous candy bar has more sugar than 3 Krispy Kremes

LIVESTRONG

Indulging in one candy bar seems perfectly innocent -- but you may not realize exactly what you're consuming.

Strange trick fixes any squeaky floor
Lifestyle

Strange trick fixes any squeaky floor

TODAY’s home improvement expert shared an unusual DIY hack that will get rid of the pesky squeaks from your hardwood floors for good.

Baby boomers are facing a whole new retirement 'crisis'
Finance

Baby boomers are facing a whole new retirement 'crisis'

In recent years, Boomers have been concerned about building a big enough nest egg to retire -- but now they're facing an entirely different problem.

Last person you'd ever expect to see in an ugly sweater
Lifestyle

Last person you'd ever expect to see in an ugly sweater

One famous face is making headlines for sporting an ugly holiday sweater -- and the photos are hilarious!

One politico's inspiring words are 2016's most popular
News

One politico's inspiring words are 2016's most popular

Social media became a major tool for politicians during the 2016 election season -- and one contender's words were shared more than any others'.

Unusual comment on baby photo may have saved her life
Trending

Unusual comment on baby photo may have saved her life

Boredom Therapy

When a new dad shared this photo of his daughter's first bath online, an observant commenter noticed a major detail that the child's parents somehow missed.

Mom's sexy selfie has people upset for strange reason
Trending

Mom's sexy selfie has people upset for strange reason

Boredom Therapy

Tammy Hembrow, a fitness model, was excited to share a photo of her post-baby body -- but when she did, she ignited outrage across social media.

Chipotle founder makes eyebrow-raising confession
Finance

Chipotle founder makes eyebrow-raising confession

After a tumultuous 2016, founder Steve Ells acknowledged the fast-casual chain has been subpar on Tuesday.

How to avoid a big cleanup after a holiday party
Lifestyle

How to avoid a big cleanup after a holiday party

The messy aftermath of hosting at this time of year can be a real struggle -- but this year could be different.

9 totally outdated etiquette 'rules' for entertaining
Lifestyle

9 totally outdated etiquette 'rules' for entertaining

Style Me Pretty

Emily Post may be the authority on etiquette, but after reading up on her entertaining tips from the 1920s, we've got a few changes!

Huge star boos Megyn Kelly as she praises Trump
Entertainment

Huge star boos Megyn Kelly as she praises Donald Trump

TooFab

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast on Wednesday, she was heckled by a celebrity.

Are you a good kisser?
Lifestyle

Are you a good kisser?

Lifescript

You can tell a lot about a person by the way they kiss — so what are your lips saying about you? Find out what kind of kisser you are.

11 appropriate gifts for your boss
Lifestyle

11 fun and appropriate gifts for your boss

Finding a great gift for your boss doesn't have to be difficult; pick up any of these festive presents that they can use all year long!

Milian reveals the gift she'd give a 'secure' man
Lifestyle

Milian reveals the ultimate gift she'd give a 'secure' man

We caught up with the singer at a quirky Curve soirée Tuesday -- and she dished on the best present she's given a man.

Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake & Palmer dies at 69
Entertainment

Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake & Palmer dies at the age of 69

The legendary rocker passed away recently at the age of 69 following a long, difficult battle with cancer.

Sit-ups are not the best way to get good abs
Lifestyle

Sit-ups are not the best way to get good abs

Men's Journal

Sit-ups shouldn't be your go-to ab exercise -- and not just because they're boring... if you stick to that exercise, you're only training one part of your abs.

You'll never guess who is considered the greatest singer of all time
Entertainment

You'll never guess who is considered the greatest singer of all time

Rolling Stone

This star commanded the stage with her powerful ballads and moves.

The best hair cuts and styles for thin hair
Lifestyle

The best hair cuts and styles for thin hair

Lifescript

Can’t do anything with that fine, limp hair? It’s all in the cut! Celebrity stylists share their secrets for pumping up the volume.

