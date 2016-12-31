Fans chase after Bieber on the beach in Barbados
Getty

Fans chase after Bieber on the beach in Barbados

TMZ

Bella Hadid suffers jaw-dropping wardrobe whoops
Reuters

Bella Hadid suffers jaw-dropping wardrobe whoops

Jennifer Aniston may return to TV
Getty

Jennifer Aniston may return to TV

2 dead after rapper's concert in Connecticut
TMZ

2 dead after rapper's concert in Connecticut

TMZ

Kylie Jenner turned heads this year in a revealing thong bathing suit
Instagram

Kylie Jenner turned heads this year in a revealing thong bathing suit

'Teen Mom' is only No. 2 on list of most hated reality shows
Facebook

'Teen Mom' is only No. 2 on list of most hated reality shows

The Cheat Sheet

Remembering the celebrities that died in 2016
Reuters

Remembering the celebrities that died in 2016

Expert reveals red flag in 'Flip or Flop' stars' relationship
Getty

Expert reveals red flag in 'Flip or Flop' stars' relationship

Debbie Reynolds revealed final wish in chilling interview
Reuters

Debbie Reynolds revealed final wish in chilling interview

Do you remember Taylor Swift's 2 big breakups this year?
Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Do you remember Taylor Swift's 2 big breakups this year?

'Will & Grace' star drops huge news about show return
Getty

'Will & Grace' star drops huge news about show return

Debbie and Carrie TV specials and tributes to watch
Getty

Debbie and Carrie TV specials and tributes to watch

The Rock surprises his dad with a very fancy new car
Reuters

The Rock surprises his dad with a very fancy new car

Fans chase after Bieber on the beach in Barbados

TMZ

Bella Hadid suffers jaw-dropping wardrobe whoops

Jennifer Aniston may return to TV

2 dead after rapper's concert in Connecticut

TMZ

Kylie Jenner turned heads this year in a revealing thong bathing suit

'Teen Mom' is only No. 2 on list of most hated reality shows

The Cheat Sheet

Remembering the celebrities that died in 2016

Expert reveals red flag in 'Flip or Flop' stars' relationship

Debbie Reynolds revealed final wish in chilling interview

Do you remember Taylor Swift's 2 big breakups this year?

'Will & Grace' star drops huge news about show return

Debbie and Carrie TV specials and tributes to watch

The Rock surprises his dad with a very fancy new car

The Latest

The Rock surprises dad with a new car

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

'Will & Grace' to return for 10 episodes

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna has the giggles

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Carrie and mom Debbie Reynolds' final resting place

Mike Blake / Reuters

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest following funeral service

AFP/Getty Images

Diane Kruger flaunts her bikini bod on vacation

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Kylie Jenner shares NSFW snap of sister's boob

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Mariah Carey and new boo reveal relationship status

GC Images

Craziest celeb wardrobe malfunctions of 2016

Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in tight spot

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gretchen Carlson to guest host ‘Today’ show

WireImage

Blake, Gwen Stefani and her kids have dance party

Getty Images for Glamour
Show More
What We're Watching
Sneak Peek: Sophie's Case
Sneak Peek: Sophie's Case
The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Season Premiere
The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Season Premiere
Amber Says What?: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Breakup
Amber Says What?: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Breakup
GH Spoiler: Is Valentin Telling Lulu the Truth?
GH Spoiler: Is Valentin Telling Lulu the Truth?
Sneak Peek Season Finale: Wrong Journalist
Sneak Peek Season Finale: Wrong Journalist
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure 'Fuller House' Season 2 on The View
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure 'Fuller House' Season 2 on The View
Featured Trailers

Watch the new trailer for 'Hidden Figures'

'Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet' I, Claude Monet - Trailer
'Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet' I, Claude Monet - Trailer
'Saint Joan - NT Live 2017' Saint Joan - Trailer
'Saint Joan - NT Live 2017' Saint Joan - Trailer
'Amadeus - NT Live 2017' Trailer
'Amadeus - NT Live 2017' Trailer
'Alien: Covenant' Trailer (2017)
'Alien: Covenant' Trailer (2017)
'The Lost City of Z' Teaser Trailer (2016)
'The Lost City of Z' Teaser Trailer (2016)
'The Emoji Movie' Teaser Trailer (2017)
'The Emoji Movie' Teaser Trailer (2017)
'Jolly LLB 2' Trailer
'Jolly LLB 2' Trailer
'Prevenge' Trailer
'Prevenge' Trailer
'A Cure For Wellness' Trailer 2
'A Cure For Wellness' Trailer 2
'Lion' Trailer 2
'Lion' Trailer 2
'Patriots Day' Trailer
'Patriots Day' Trailer
'Alien' Trailer (1979)
'Alien' Trailer (1979)
'How to Be a Latin Lover' Trailer (2017)
'How to Be a Latin Lover' Trailer (2017)
'Going In Style' Trailer
'Going In Style' Trailer
'Multiple Maniacs (Re: 2017)' Trailer
'Multiple Maniacs (Re: 2017)' Trailer
'Trainspotting (Re: 2017)' Trailer
'Trainspotting (Re: 2017)' Trailer
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Trailer
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Trailer
Spectre- Trailer No. 3
Spectre- Trailer No. 3
Burnt - Trailer No. 2
Burnt - Trailer No. 2
Carol- Trailer No. 1
Carol- Trailer No. 1
Our Brand Is Crisis - Trailer No. 1
Our Brand Is Crisis - Trailer No. 1
Bridge of Spies- Trailer No. 2
Bridge of Spies- Trailer No. 2
Rock the Kasbah- Trailer No. 1
Rock the Kasbah- Trailer No. 1
The Divergent Series: Allegiant- Trailer No. 1
The Divergent Series: Allegiant- Trailer No. 1
The Martian- Trailer No. 2
The Martian- Trailer No. 2
The Latest from our Partners
1 - 6 of 15
NextAdvisor
Newser Entertainment
Fox News Entertainment
TMZ
LendingTree
Boredom Therapy