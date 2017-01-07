Stay fit in 2017 with these delicious and healthy recipes
Lifestyle Collective
Jan 7th 2017 9:24AM
2017 calls for a whole new year and a whole new you! We know how hard it can be to stay on top of healthy eating habits when life can be so hectic. On top of that, the thought of giving up your favorite foods can be heart crushing. Well have no fear!
These recipes will have you eating healthy and feeling happy in no time. Whether you're fulfilling a resolution, preparing for a marathon, getting ready for your wedding day or just taking on a healthier lifestyle, these are the perfect dishes for you.
Take a look through the slideshow for some delicious and nutritious recipes from the talented
Lifestyle Collective bloggers!
41 PHOTOS
New year, new recipes
See Gallery
Winter Yogurt Bowl
"One way to get your probiotics is through yogurt. Certain store-bought yogurts contain stronger probiotic strains than others and that is certainly something to be mindful of when you’re perusing the aisles." -
Nutrition by Mia
Get the recipe
here!
Cherry Almond Oatmeal Muffins
"In just ten minutes, they’re ready for a trip to the oven and emerge studded with almonds and cherries. A perfect companion to your favorite morning beverage." -
Melanie Makes
Get the recipe
here!
Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie
"Who says milkshakes can’t be healthy? This Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie is like dessert for breakfast yet it’s full of protein! {gluten free}.
" - Seasonal Cravings
Get the recipe
here!
Hydrating Citrus Drink
"Full of all-natural ingredients, free from any artificial flavors or dyes, and rich in vitamin C, this is one DIY Hydrating Citrus Drink you can feel good about giving your family." -
Fork and Beans
Get the recipe
here!
Grain and Nut Free Cinnamon Coconut Crunchy Granola
"Sometimes you just have that day when a big bowl of cereal is needed and this grain-free granola definitely satisfies all this snacking cravings." -
Colorful Eats
Get the recipe
here!
Pineapple Spinach Juice
"Subtle, yet refreshing green juice packed with Vitamin A, iron and other terrific antioxidants." -
Sweet and Savory
Get the recipe
here!
Pea Protein Strawberry Banana Spinach Smoothie
"It’s also super low fat AND low carb. It’s
PEA PROTEIN and I am beyond excited about it!" - Veggies Don't Bite
Get the recipe
here!
Korean Chickpeas, Carrots and Potatoes over Quinoa
"I love chickpeas, and just knew they would be great in this dish, so that’s what I went with." -
Veggies Don't Bite
Get the recipe
here!
Kale, Corn and Kabocha Hash with Ginger Garlic Tofu and Jasmine Rice
"Fold everything into yummy goodness. Taste and add more soy sauce if desired. Serve steaming hot. This is bowl food." -
Kale and Caramel
Get the recipe
here!
Ahi Poke Bowls
"While there are a lot of poke bowls floating around, I maintain that simple's often best, and there really isn't much to a good poke bowl. It all starts with good fish." -
Fix Feast Flair
Get the recipe
here!
Brazilian Chicken and Rice Soup
"Just like my grandma makes it, this chicken and rice soup is simple yet very comforting! Make a huge pot so you can have something to warm you up all week." -
Olivia's Cuisine
Get the recipe
here!
Turmeric Sweet Potato Chips With Mascarpone Dip
"Turmeric sweet potato chips with mascarpone dip is a healthier appetizer recipe where the chips are baked and not fried, and the dip is loaded with herbs!" -
Cooking and Beer
Get the recipe
here!
Salmon Rice Bowls with Avocado and Pickled Veggies
"Man. I just finished eating one of these for lunch and my suspicions have been confirmed — I’m going to be eating a LOT more of them." -
PDX Food Love
Get the recipe
here!
Asparagus Detox Soup
"This is a fantastic soup that will help you de-bloat and is fantastic for weight loss." -
Organically Thin
Get the recipe
here!
Roasted Potato, Cauliflower, and Beet Soup
"This gorgeous beet soup is so quick and easy- just roast some veggies and simmer with broth." -
The Wanderlust Kitchen
Get the recipe
here!
Pickled Roasted Red Peppers
"Most of these I eat right out the jar while standing with the refrigerator door open. They are addictively good and totally 100% healthy, so why not!?!" -
Health Starts in the Kitchen
Get the recipe
here!
Whole Wheat Linguine Pesto
"Add all pesto ingredients to a blender or cuisinart, pulse until just combined." -
Organically Thin
Get the recipe
here!
One-Pan Mexican Chicken Quinoa
"This quinoa bowl is extremely versatile. You can prepare it with a different meat as well as vary the vegetables and seasonings." -
Butter and Sea Salt
Get the recipe
here!
Kale Salad with Beet Ribbons
"I like to make a big batch and have them on hand all week. The tofu and beets require no cooking, so this is one very quick meal once everything is ready to go." -
The Domesticated Wolf
Get the recipe
here!
Roasted Broccoli Burrito Bowls
"One of my favorite ways to cook broccoli (and most veggies for that matter) is to roast it. Tossed with a splash of olive oil and a good bit of salt and pepper." -
Fork Knife Swoon
Get the recipe
here!
Avocado Egg Salad
"This avocado egg salad is the perfect way to fill my plate and I with the good stuff while keeping it light, healthy, and super delicious." -
The Skinny Fork
Get the recipe
here!
Mandarin Avocado Salad
"The creamy avocado, sweet mandarin oranges, juicy tomatoes, salty feta and tangy vinaigrette form a harmonious little dish that works well as an appetizer or a light lunch." -
The Kitchen Prep
Get the recipe
here!
Lemon Tahini Chickpea Salad
" Chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein and are also high in fiber which helps with digestion and elimination." -
Nutrition by Mia
Get the recipe
here!
Broccoli and Butternut Squash Omelettata
"This is a really quick breakfast that could be prepared ahead of time and tossed into the oven in the midst of morning chaos." -
The Skinny Fork
Get the recipe
here!
Spiced Carrot Salad
"It has sweetness and spice and everything nice. A bit of crunch left in the carrots keeps the salad from being overly soft and soggy – I like a little bite left in my carrots and this has the perfect amount." -
Jelly Toast
Get the recipe
here!
Roasted Carrot Salad with Lemon Yogurt
" This roasted carrot salad couldn’t be easier! So colorful, flavorful and healthy, too!" -
The Domesticated Wolf
Get the recipe
here!
Sweet Potato Quinoa Burgers
"Each bite of this delicious veggie burger has a
bunch of protein. Maybe I should have called these Power Veggie Burgers!" - Namely Marly
Get the recipe
here!
Vegan Couscous Salad
" Every food I love, on one plate, mixed together and tossed with the most delicious
scallion vinaigrette. Colorful, flavorful, tangy and crunchy. I love it so much. Can you tell?" - The Domesticated Wolf
Get the recipe
here!
Baked Barbecue Kale Chips
"You can season the baked chips a little more if you need a little more barbecue flavor. Store in airtight container until you are ready to eat." -
A Brown Table
Get the recipe
here!
Orange Avocado Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
"Salads are really just a blank canvas for great, fresh flavors and they’re only as exciting {or boring} as you make them." -
The Kitchen Prep
Get the recipe
here!
Chopped Blueberry Kale and Quinoa Salad
"Personally, I can only tolerate a small serving of quinoa occasionally, like as an addition to a delicious salad like this." -
Health Starts in the Kitchen
Get the recipe
here!
Glazed Salmon
"Glazed Salmon and I have become fast friends. There was a time, we weren’t, but now those days are long gone." -
Simply Sated
Get the recipe
here!
Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas on Toast
"Creamy chickpeas playing off of crisp, caramelized roasted cauliflower, tossed with briny, pungent capers, nose-clearing honey mustard, and a little vinegar, finished off with teeny-tiny currants for touch of jammy sweetness (which is, as always, the way to my heart)."-
Two Red Bowls
Get the recipe
here!
Beet Veggie Burger
"The flax eggs and quantity of cheese may have effected how the patties held together, but the flavor wasn’t lacking!" -
Lemons and Basil
Get the recipe
here!
Stuffed Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowls
"I quite often use spaghetti squash in place of the zucchini in my
Zucchini Spaghetti with Lentil Marinara recipe, but because this vegetable is so versatile I love using it in less traditional ways, hence these burrito bowls." - Lemons and Basil
Get the recipe
here!
Baked Pumpkin Seed Falafel
"It’s a healthier take (baked, not fried; low oil) on traditional falafel without skimping on big flavor. And, to bust that vegan protein myth wide open, I’ve upped the protein and rich flavor quotient with the addition of pepitas!" -
The Little Foxes
Get the recipe
here!
General Tso's Baked Cauliflower
"Baked instead of fried, this general tso's cauliflower is east, healthy and full of flower!" -
The Wanderlust Kitchen
Get the recipe
here!
BBQ Sweet Potato and Veggie Pita Pizza
"I change up the sauce and toppings on our weekly pizzas, but this one is likely my favorite." -
Lemons and Basil
Get the recipe
here!
Veggie Enchilada Bowls
"Switch things up and top sweet potatoes, rice or quinoa with the filling for a satisfying substitution, or serve right in a spaghetti squash “bowl” like I do!" -
The Kitchen Prep
Get the recipe
here!
No Bake Salted Caramel Chocolate Oat Bars (Gluten Free, Vegan)
"These No Bake Salted Caramel Chocolate Oat Bars come together with only 9 wholesome ingredients and are refined sugar-free!" -
With Salt and Wit
Get the recipe
here!
SHOW CAPTION
Read Full Story