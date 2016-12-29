All the times Debbie Reynolds epitomized old Hollywood glamour

Aol.com Editors
Dec 29th 2016 2:52PM

The world is mourning the loss of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds. The starlet passed away on Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died. She was 84.

Debbie was the epitome of a classic Hollywood starlet.

The actress and singer began her career in 1950s when she was just 18. She went on to star in "Singin in the Rain" two years later. That same year, she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown". Her career spanned 7 decades.

People were drawn to Debbie's magnetism on and off the stage. The acclaimed actress was a historian as well, notable for a particular interest in film fashion and memorabilia. Her collection included the ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz", Marilyn Monroe's infamous white dress and Audrey Hepburn's costumes from "My Fair Lady".

While she loved to relive Hollywood's Golden Age, she was also one of the faces for it.

Scroll through to all the times Debbie taught us about old Hollywood:

Debbie Reynold's red carpet style
Debbie Reynold's red carpet style
(Original Caption) When she isn't acting in pictures, or winning beauty titles, 17-year-old Debbie Reynolds (above), is working hard to earn merit badges as a Senior Girl Scout. She has earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in her eight years of scouting. After copping the Miss Burbank title, Miss Reynolds won a long term contract with Warner Bros., and is doing a current acting chore in the movie The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady.
Barefoot American actress, singer and dancer Debbie Reynolds arranging some flowers in a vase. 1950s (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 'Simply' Sophisticated. Reynolds (C)-Relaxed pleats, taut yoke, bare arms...in charcoal broadcloth. White clergyman neckband is in crisp linen. Dress will also be featured in black and the new Renoir red.
LOS ANGELES,CA - MAY 6,1954: Actress Debbie Reynolds and friends attend the opening of Ice Capades in Los Angeles,CA. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) At the Bundle of Joy premiere are, left to right, stars Eddie Fisher and wife Debbie Reynolds; Bob O'Donald, Texas Theatre Executive; and Michael Todd.
LOS ANGELES,CA - CIRCA 1957: Debbie Reynolds attends an event in Los Angeles,CA. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Actress elizabeth Taylor, who nearly died of pneumonia less than a year ago, was hospitalized late 2/17 with a throat hemorrhage, according to unconfirmed reports. In this June 5, 1957 photo, miss Taylor is shown with late husband, Mike Todd(left) as they attended the running of the English Derby in Epsom. They are followed by singer, Eddie Fisher, and his wife, Debbie Reynolds.
(Original Caption) Hollywood: Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for news photographers in front of her home after her attorney Frank B. Belcher issued a statement that she and her singer-husband Eddie Fisher have separated.
(Original Caption) Debbie Reynolds and husband Harry Karl attend the charity dinner in which Elizabeth Taylor was guest of honor.
LOS ANGELES,CA - CIRCA 1962: Actress Debbie Reynolds attends the premiere of 'Unsinkable Molly Brown' in Los Angeles,CA. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Debbie Reynolds publicity portrait for the film 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown', 1964. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)
THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE - Airdate: September 19, 1964. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) HOST DEBBIE REYNOLDS
LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1970: Actor Peter Ustinov with Debbie Reynolds attend an event in Los Angeles,CA. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
CANADA - AUGUST 03: Debbie Reynolds opened one-week run at the O'Keefe Centre last night. She's got enough talent to put on an entertaining show but spoons out pap instead. (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY - OCTOBER 1: Debbie Reynolds attends Celebrity Croquet Benefit on October 1, 1973 at Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
014218 24: Actor Debbie Reynolds stands May 18, 1977 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Richard Nairin/Liaison)
Debbie Reynolds during Debbie Reynold sighting at the Daisy Restaurant for Rip Taylor's Birthday Party - January 13, 1981 at Daisy Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
NEW YORK CITY - DECEMBER 30: Actress Raquel Welch and actress Debbie Reynolds attend the 'Woman of the Year' Broadway Play Performance on December 30, 1982 at the Palace Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
24th March 1986: American actor Debbie Reynolds poses beside a bronze Oscar statue, with one leg propped up on the base, at the Academy Awards, Los Angeles, California. She wears a black evening dress with a slit on the side. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
PERRY MASON- THE CASE OF THE MUSICAL MURDER -- Pictured: Debbie Reynolds as Amanda Cody -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Debbie Reynolds and husband during Rudolph Valentino Awards Gala - July 15, 1990 at Century Plaza Hotel, LA Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
Debbie Reynolds during 'Bob Hope & Friends' Fall Show - August 31, 1991 at NBC Studios in Burbank, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
Debbie Reynolds during Thalians Gala 1991 at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend 11th Annual American Comedy Awards on February 9, 1997 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
297633 112: Debbie Reynolds and Rachel Portman hold the award for Best Original Score For A Musical Or Comedy for 'Emma' at the 69th Annual Academy Awards ceremony March 24, 1997 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Russell Einhorn/Liaison)
Debbie Reynolds during 'In & Out' Hollywood Premiere at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 26: Actress Debbie Reynolds attends the 'Hollywood Chamber of Commerce 82nd Annual Meeting & Lifetime Achievement Luncheon Honoring Debbie Reynolds' at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on March 26, 2003 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the 7th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds during A Celebrity Roast of Jane Fonda - Benefitting the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention (G-CAPP) - Arrivals at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)
Debbie Reynolds (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)
Actress Debbie Reynolds attends The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club on July 2, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 07: Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Paley Center For Media's presentation of 'Debbie Reynolds: The Exhibit' at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Actress Debbie Reynolds attends a signing for her book 'Unsinkable: A Memoir' at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on April 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds poses in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Thanks for the magical ride, Debbie.

