Getty
Getty
Reuters
Reuters
Getty
Twitter
Snapchat
Reuters
Getty
Reuters
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored
13abc
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Livestrong
Getty
Sponsored
Thomas Barwick
Getty
Getty
Reuters
Facebook
Mom.me
Getty
Reuters
Getty
Sponsored
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Screenshot
Shutterstock
Getty
Getty
Getty Images
Reuters
Getty
U.S. Coast Guard
Reuters
Getty
YouTube

Poll reveals military members' view of President Obama

More than half the troops agree in their assessment of Obama's military leadership during his two terms as president, according to a recent survey.

Sentiment servicemen had for him 1/50

Report: Kushner to be named senior adviser to Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be appointed senior adviser to the president, NBC News reported on Monday.

Influence he'll wield in the White House 2/50

Unlikely industry will take hit from Trump's border tax

Although Trump has threatened auto companies for doing business in Mexico, it isn't the only industry set take a huge hit if the proposed tax goes through.

Unexpected field facing the most risk 3/50

Source: Clinton will probably never run for office again

Though there has been speculation that the former presidential candidate aspires to be mayor of a big city, remarks from a close ally say otherwise.

Bold cause she will likely pursue instead 4/50
5/50

Retailer suddenly shuts down all of its 250 stores

The national clothing chain announced the closures on Saturday -- and the company attributed the decision in part to falling foot traffic at shopping malls.

Store that will still exist online 6/50

Fla. officer dies following shooting, suspect identified

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot near a shopping center on Monday, forcing schools to be put on lockdown while police hunt for the suspect.

Details on the search in progress 7/50
TooFab

Star reveals the huge butt pad she wore to Globes

A very famous star revealed that she added some oomph to her derriere for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Hilarious photo and who the star was 8/50

Conway makes biting accusation against Streep

Kellyanne Conway made a scathing attack against Meryl Streep on Monday after the actress criticized Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

'I'd like to hear from her today' 9/50

Famous star turns heads with 'F--k Paul Ryan' pin

The actress made a statement on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet by wearing the shocking accessory and leaving her underarms unshaved.

Reason for the jaw-dropping move 10/50

2 famous actresses kiss at the Golden Globes

Two very well-known stars kissed in front of all their fans at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, despite being involved with other people.

Who the gorgeous women were 11/50
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruises from $72 per day

Choose up to 5 free offers* including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, wifi and more.

12/50

Make perfect eggs any way you like them in minutes

This egg cooker is ideal for hard boiling, soft boiling and poaching eggs -- in half the time!

Wildly easy shell peel you have to see 13/50
Boredom Therapy

Teenager makes stunning discovery in sewer grate

As Jordan Bashaw was walking through his neighborhood in Ohio, he heard a strange noise and called police immediately.

Incredible sight made him take action 14/50
The Cheat Sheet

One type of nut is among the worst foods to give dogs

Some foods that are considered healthy for humans can be downright toxic when they're ingested by your dog.

Snack could lead to paralysis 15/50
LIVESTRONG

Easy exercises men can do to improve their sex lives

Doing these simple moves will help loosen you up and improve your self-confidence -- and you'll reap the benefits in the bedroom.

Why squats are crucial 16/50
Fox News

David Blaine nearly dies in magic trick gone wrong

The celebrity magician was filming in Las Vegas for his TV special, which aired on Saturday, when a trick he had been performing for six years malfunctioned.

'I was sure ... that I was dead' 17/50
The Cheat Sheet

Avoid this 'healthy' Costco food if you are on a diet

Commonly found in wholesale stores, this tasty treat sounds like it would be the perfect on-the-go food, but in reality one serving is packed with fat and sugar.

Popular food that many love 18/50
LIVESTRONG

Mouthwatering muffins are actually good for you

If done right, chocolate can be beneficial -- and it doesn't hurt that these irresistible treats have an obvious healthy component.

Secret ingredient you wouldn't guess 19/50
20/50

Analysts: These 5 restaurants will dominate 2017

2017 is poised be a difficult year for the restaurant industry -- but some dining chains are still expected to shine above the rest.

Fast-casual joint landed No. 1 spot 21/50

Genius trick for organizing your makeup ASAP

What happens when you can't find the mascara at the bottom of your makeup bag? You dump everything on your counter -- and things go flying.

Brilliant solution you shouldn't be without 22/50
24x7 Wall Street

Major company has worst customer service in America

Whether it's at the store counter or over the phone, these 15 companies have the highest "poor" ratings in customer service in America.

Industry failing to satisfy customers 23/50

Tucker Carlson goes off on Streep over Trump rant

The FOX News host moves into Megyn Kelly’s old time slot tonight, but he was up bright and early to bash the actress following her Golden Globes speech.

'What I was so struck by is ...' 24/50

Star wears pantsuit 'in honor of Hillary' at Golden Globes

Pantsuit Nation lived on through high-fashion moments at the awards season kick-off Sunday.

Actress who said 'love you, Hillary' on the red carpet 25/50

Everyone's talking about one actress' surprise gown pick

Ahead of the Globes Sunday, rumor had it that 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz would choose between a designer's two custom gowns -- but that didn't happen.

'Unfortunate' turn of events 26/50
Honest to Paws

Weirdest-looking animal makes for the best pet ever

Nelson is a unique creature who is missing one of his most defining characteristics -- and it made it impossible for him to survive in the wild.

You'll never guess his surprising species 27/50
Mom.me

Rest of this 'diving' photo will blow your mind

You may think this is an ordinary photo of a person diving into water -- but there's more to the image than initially meets the eye.

Truth behind the deceiving sight 28/50
Lifescript

How to lower your blood sugar without medicine

If you have diabetes, lowering blood sugar isn’t just a short-term goal: It absolutely helps prevent or delay diabetes complications.

Small changes make a big difference 29/50
LIVESTRONG

10 cities with the highest HIV rates in the United States

If you live in the U.S., there's a one and 99 chance of becoming infected with HIV -- and your risk may be higher if you live in one of these major cities.

No. 1 region may surprise you 30/50

'Hidden Figures' star makes amends with Jenna Bush

Hours after Jenna Bush Hager apologized for her 'Hidden Fences' gaffe on the 'Today Show,' Octavia Spencer reached out on social media.

Cordial exchange the had on Twitter 31/50

Tool makes your skin products work 3 times as hard

This gadget may look complicated, but it's harnessed the power of simplicity with three basic elements.

Game-changer that works on face and body 32/50
Men's Journal

Spend vacation in a Rockefeller's cabin in the Adirondacks

Whether you're looking to go this winter -- and cross-country ski across the river's frozen surface, or spend a glorious summer weekend there, it's unparalleled.

20 best wilderness lodges to visit 33/50
24x7 Wall Street

One metropolitan area is adding jobs at a rapid pace

With strong economic recovery over the past four years, a number of U.S. metro areas have seen jobs grow dramatically.

City with fastest growth in the US 34/50

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meryl Streep for Globes speech

The television personality, who is notorious for responding to celebrity controversies, slammed the actress for her contentious speech on Sunday.

'I love Meryl Streep, but ... ' 35/50

Jenna Bush Hager offers teary-eyed apology for big flub

The NBC News correspondent was covering her first Golden Globes red carpet for the network on Sunday when she found herself thrust into the viral news spotlight.

'Ya'll know I'm not perfect ...' 36/50
TMZ

Jimmy Fallon disses Mariah Carey at Globes

The comedian took aim at Mariah Carey during a quick one-liner at the Golden Globes on Sunday, but he says the whole thing is totally in jest.

Funny zinger he sent her way at Globes 37/50

Basketball team finds alarming item in changing room

Female students from Plainfield High School in N.J. got a terrifying surprise on Saturday when they went to a room in their opponent's school to get ready.

'Message of hate' under investigation 38/50
TMZ

Julianne Hough takes nasty spill at Golden Globes after-party

The 'DWTS' host lost her footing and definitely slipped at a party.

See videos of stars falling at parties 39/50

Look inside Ivanka Trump's gorgeous new DC Home

Trump's new space was built in 1923 and due to many renovations, the 6870 sq. ft., multimillion-dollar house has definitely kept it's charm.

Beautiful 6-bedroom spectacle 40/50

One-hour move after lunch may keep brain young

Findings from a new study suggest the habit may give older adults a mental boost, thus improving memory and thinking skills.

Routine could slow down aging of brain 41/50

NFL investigating Beckham Jr.'s alleged outburst

League security opened an investigation following media reports that the wide receiver punched a hole in the wall outside the Giants locker room Sunday.

Details on the alleged chain of events 42/50
Fox News

Tom Hiddleston's bizarre speech gets slammed online

The star may have won the Golden Globe for best actor for his role on the 'The Night Manager' Sunday, but his win was overshadowed by his speech.

Subject he chose to discuss on stage 43/50

Starlet's makeup steals the show at Golden Globes

The Golden Globes kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday -- and one star's makeup took center stage.

Actress' look has everyone talking 44/50

North Korea sends message to Trump with missile threat

Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, declared that a hostile policy with the US is responsible for the country's fast development of nuclear arms.

Regions that would be under fire 45/50

Carrie Underwood makes jaws drop in strange gown

The 33-year-old singer totally missed the mark at the 2017 Golden Globes with a pastel pink gown with weird detailing.

See the rest of the head-turning look 46/50

3 men found dead after mysterious duck hunting trip

The bodies of three Southeast Texas men and a dog have been recovered in a bay after disappearing while on a duck hunting trip.

Speculations about the cause of death 47/50

10 best dressed stars at the 2017 Golden Globes

The actress showed off her post-baby body in a staggeringly beautiful custom gown by Atelier Versace, but she's not the only one who took our breath away.

10 best dressed stars of the evening 48/50

3 tax red flags the IRS looks for

Many items in a tax return could potentially trigger an audit, but some deductions attract the attention of the IRS more than others.

Donation that may raise eyebrows 49/50
Autoblog

Cops warn of new crime targeting drivers in traffic

Police in Chicago are urging drivers to lock their doors and keep windows rolled up after criminals begin taking to the streets.

' I was really in shock' 50/50
Local loading SVG

Local News and Weather

Update your location
      Read more >
      Powered by
      The Weather Channel
      See Full forecast

      Latest Headlines

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Entertainment News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Lifestyle News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Finance News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      USGlobalsCurrencies
      S&P 5002,269.72-7.26-0.32%
      DJIA19,897.89-65.91-0.33%
      NASDAQ5,530.399.330.17%
      DAX11,563.99-35.02-0.30%
      HANG SENG22,558.6955.680.25%
      NIKKEI 22519,454.33-66.36-0.34%
      USD (per EUR)1.060.000.44%
      USD (per CHF)1.010.00-0.25%
      JPY (per USD)116.04-1.10-0.94%
      GBP (per USD)1.22-0.01-0.77%
      My Portfolio >

      All index data provided on a 15 minute delay.

      Blank
      Drug-Free Kids

      "Mom, did you ever try drugs?"

      Monday January 9th

      They're going to ask. Start 2017 by being ready to answer. Visit drugfree.org. Learn more >

      Cause Imp Tag
      From Our Partners
      She Asked Dad If He Could Babysit For A Day - But What He Does Leaves Everyone Shocked
      Boredom Therapy

      She Asked Dad If He Could Babysit For A Day - But What He Does Leaves Everyone Shocked

      Montel Williams dropped the hammer on the Facebook Live torturers just charged with a hate
      Rare

      Montel Williams dropped the hammer on the Facebook Live torturers just charged with a hate

      13 Stunning Maine Coon Cats That Got Way Bigger Than Their Owners Realized
      Honest To Paws

      13 Stunning Maine Coon Cats That Got Way Bigger Than Their Owners Realized

      Family Dog Drags Dad Down To The Water - And He Nearly Collapses At What He Sees
      Honest To Paws

      Family Dog Drags Dad Down To The Water - And He Nearly Collapses At What He Sees

      Spacecraft 'Sees' the Mysteries Buried Under the Polar Ice Caps of Mars
      Seeker

      Spacecraft 'Sees' the Mysteries Buried Under the Polar Ice Caps of Mars

      Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found by Cave Explorers in Israel
      Seeker

      Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found by Cave Explorers in Israel

      The "easier than it looks" updo is guaranteed to turn heads at your next formal event
      Rare

      The "easier than it looks" updo is guaranteed to turn heads at your next formal event

      Hundreds of Neo-Nazis plan to flood a Montana town for an armed march
      Rare

      Hundreds of Neo-Nazis plan to flood a Montana town for an armed march

      Creeper Offers Free Coachella Tickets With These 20 Cringeworthy Demands
      Elite Daily

      Creeper Offers Free Coachella Tickets With These 20 Cringeworthy Demands

      The Latest from our Partners
      1 - 6 of 15
      LendingTree
      NextAdvisor
      Autoblog
      CheatSheet
      LowerMyBills
      Newser
      TMZ
      Boredom Therapy
      InStyle
      GoBankingRates
      Mom.me
      Lifescript