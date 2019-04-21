Reuters
Reuters
Getty
Getty
Reuters
Imgur
Reuters
YouTube
Alamy
Getty
Redferns
Sponsored
Getty Images
Getty
Getty
Jupiterimages
Instagram
Getty
Reuters
Sponsored
Getty
Getty
Getty
Reuters
Getty
Getty
Getty Images
Getty
Getty
Sponsored
Getty
Getty
AFP/Getty Images
FilmMagic
Getty
Getty
NCL
Getty Images
Sponsored
Getty
Reuters
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Jeremy Woodhouse

Dozens of people killed in New Year's nightclub attack

An attacker allegedly shot an officer and a civilian as he entered the club in Istanbul before opening fire inside, in what's described as a terrorist attack.

Latest on the developing story 1/50

New twist emerges in Russian hacking of US power grid

A major report came out late Friday claiming that Russian hackers penetrated the U.S. power system via a utility, but that's not what happened.

Important editor's note many misser 2/50

Judge blocks two major Obamacare protections in 2017

In a ruling issued late Saturday, a federal judge barred enforcement of a policy extending anti-discrimination protection to transgender and abortion services.

Impact the ruling will have 3/50

Rare nationwide cold snap coming across the US

The first few days of 2017 will be followed by some of the coldest temperatures many parts of the country have seen in months now.

States that may remain subzero for days 4/50
5/50

Popular Trump phrase 'banned' going into 2017

Every year for decades Lake Superior State University has taken suggestions from the public before releasing their list of words to ban the following year.

Trump word that made the final list 6/50
Boredom Therapy

Man puts banana in water bottle for a brilliant purpose

When you cut the fruit in half and place it inside a narrow container with one special ingredient, the result is extremely useful.

Trick will transform your home 7/50
TMZ

Ronda Rousey's mom blasts daughter's career choice

Ronda's mom is not a fan of fighting and she made it very apparent after the fight.

How she described fights is surprising 8/50
Honest to Paws

Dog locked in cage for 4 years rescued and given a home

Kara, who was kept locked up in the city pound, was saved from captivity when she was terrified of humans and plagued by a skin condition.

Pet totally transformed by compassion 9/50

What's the point of that tiny pocket on your jeans?

Jean wearers have long debated the point of that mini second patch of denim -- but now, the Levi Strauss brand has settled it once and for all.

Item tiny pocket was made to hold 10/50
The Street

10 countries where you can live it up on Social Security

Payments might average only $1,335 per month, but more and more retirees are living like royalty abroad on the seemingly modest check.

Where older expats are flocking 11/50

Member of The Eagles passed away in 2016

Prince, David Bowie and Gwen Ifill were just some of the many big names that left us this year, and this star died especially young in 2016.

Band member that died this year 12/50

Get plumper lips instantly -- without injections

One dirty little secret about getting older is that your lips start to lose volume -- but thankfully, you can change that.

Secret to making them perkier ... quickly 13/50

William and Kate reportedly to make big move in 2017

The royal couple is reportedly making a big move with their young family in the new year, but that's not the only interesting thing happening in their world.

Surprising thing you might not know 14/50
The Cheat Sheet

Common coffee ingredient could be killing you

A popular addition to a cup of coffee can lead to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

What you shouldn't add to your cup of joe 15/50
LIVESTRONG

One type of cancer is the fastest-growing in America

Cancer-related deaths have trended downward for men and women over the past decade -- but the diagnosis rate of one kind has increased.

Specific disease that's on the rise in US 16/50
The Street

State is the most independent from federal government

The U.S. federal government is enormous, but some states like to keep it at arm's length.

Midwest state least reliant on federal funds 17/50

Bottom half of Kylie Jenner's pic got people talking

The 19-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur shared a multitude of sexy pictures on her Instagram account this year, but this could be the raunchiest of them all.

Thong bikini bottom is very racy 18/50
LIVESTRONG

How to finally succeed on your weight-loss plan

With the new year looming, many of our resolutions include shedding those extra pesky pounds -- and here's the ultimate secret on how to actually do it.

Why planning a reward for yourself is key 19/50
20/50

Trump sparks outrage with Happy New Year tweet

The president-elect took to social media on Saturday to deliver a New Year greeting, and some of his Twitter followers feel he went too far.

'To my many enemies ... ' 21/50

Stunning jewelry box has a perfect spot for everything

Jewelry boxes sold at high-end stores are gorgeous, but pricey -- so when you see the reasonable price of this one, you'll be floored.

Bonus item that's hidden inside 22/50

Expert reveals red flag in 'Flip or Flop' stars' relationship

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Patti Stanger disclosed a major observation about the duo behind the hit HGTV show following their divorce announcement.

'Something happened that we ...' 23/50

3 important changes to Social Security in 2017

Social Security is a critical financial safety net for many Americans and next year, there will be significant revisions that you should know about.

Taxable income increase to prepare for 24/50
The Cheat Sheet

No. 1 most hated person of 2016 is ...

Many figures were under scrutiny during one of the most controversial years the world has seen -- but 10 individuals stood out as the most disliked.

Familiar face people love to hate 25/50

The Rock surprises his dad with a very fancy new car

The 'Moana' star surprised his father with a brand new car that had a very inspiring and sweet story behind it.

Video of the surprise is too cute 26/50
Ozy

The United States actually has had a female president

Even if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, someone else beat her to becoming the first acting woman president of the U.S.

Woman who secretly led our country 27/50
Ozy

This roller coaster was designed to kill its passengers

The purpose of this terrifying amusement park ride is to make the journey to the afterlife more euphoric and exhilarating than ever.

Frightening details of the killer ride 28/50

Life-changing hack will make ironing clothes a breeze

It can often take a long time to iron your clothes -- but an unexpected kitchen staple can actually help speed up the process.

Secret 'ingredient' hiding in your kitchen 29/50
The Cheat Sheet

Avoid this 'healthy' Costco food if you are on a diet

Commonly found in wholesale stores, this tasty treat sounds like it would be the perfect on-the-go food, but in reality one serving is packed with fat and sugar.

Popular food that many love 30/50

Ex-Trader Joe's worker says store has 'secret code'

A former employee who worked for the grocery chain for a year dished about the retailer's inner-workings.

What the sound of one bell signals 31/50

Jewelry case can fit right into a suitcase and narrow armoire

Whether or not you have the bestselling armoire to go with it, this jewelry box is going to become your favorite organizing solution for home and away.

Extra compartment you won't expect 32/50

Woman makes shocking act after finding millions

A woman made an unexpected move after she walked to an ATM two weeks ago and discovered that her account had an additional $14.7 million in it.

Surprising decision she made 33/50

Times Square got its name in 1904 for iconic reason

When New Year's in Times Square celebrations first began, the iconic New Year's Eve ball wasn't even part of the merriment.

Why the NYE ball was first built 34/50

Huge site caught promoting fake story about Obama

The problem of fake news reared its ugly head again as 2016 was coming to a close, when a report about President Obama running for a third term came out.

Major tech company caught in flub 35/50

Actress's dress is 2016's biggest red carpet moment

If there's one thing that's for sure about 2016, it's that the red carpet style was incredible, and our favorite stars were not afraid to take fashion risks.

Prettiest red carpet moments of the year 36/50
Autoblog

Driver gambles on beating mother nature and loses

An Uber driver survived the first leg of a perilous and ridiculous journey, but decided against making a second attempt.

'It was very brave of him' 37/50

Massive taxpayer cost of Obama's vacation may stun

The First Family has spent Christmas in Hawaii every year since Obama took office -- and the trips are costing U.S. taxpayers a lot of money.

Breakdown of the staggering sum 38/50

'Will & Grace' star drops huge news about show return

A member of the all-star cast just dropped some exciting news about whether the cast will reunite for new episodes.

Details on what is ahead for the show 39/50

Find cruises from $72 per day

Just in! For a limited time, receive up to $500 onboard spend, plus up to 5 free offers including unlimited open bar and more.

Get the deal 40/50

No. 1 poorest US president of all time may surprise

Many of America’s leaders were sitting on huge fortunes, but some of these influential men landed on the other end of the spectrum.

President with the smallest net worth 41/50

2-minute storage trick will make your life much simpler

How much time do you spend cleaning out your closet in between seasons (and then unpacking it again)? Those days will soon be behind you.

Tool that condenses your clothes 42/50

Cut this expense to save $500 next month

There are tons of ways you can stop wasting money on discretionary costs -- but what about those bills that consume the bulk of your budget?

10 ways to slash monthly home bills 43/50

America's most-hated chain restaurant is ...

Consumer Reports just issued a list of the most popular chain restaurants that get the most complaints -- and some of the places on the list may surprise you.

Sports bar coming in a close second 44/50

Expert reveals one food is fake 94 percent of time

Larry Olmsted outlined some of the most common deceptions in the food service industry -- and these expensive items are typically the biggest culprits.

3 costly foods that may be substitutes 45/50
Autoblog

Why experts say that this the best car of the year

Most automobiles today are good, but only a few are truly great. Here are some of the best from the past 12 months

9 vehicles that really stood out in 2016 46/50
Autoblog

This is the most reliable car you can buy in America

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions you'll make, so you definitely want one that's dependable.

Most dependable vehicles in America 47/50
TMZ

Fans chase after Bieber on the beach in Barbados

Apparently there's a ton of Beliebers in bikinis in Barbados, because they were causing a major ruckus when they spotted the popstar on the beach.

Hilarious photo of the situation 48/50
LIVESTRONG

50 things you need to get rid of in your home ASAP

There is no better time than the present to clean your house and this easy guide will help you purge your extraneous stuff.

How to dispose of old cellphones 49/50
The Street

Get the most bang for your buck in these 7 countries

If you're thinking of doing some international travel in 2017, there's no time like the present to book that trip.

Destinations with great exchange rates 50/50
Local loading SVG

Local News and Weather

Update your location
      Read more >
      Powered by
      The Weather Channel
      See Full forecast

      Latest Headlines

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Entertainment News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Lifestyle News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >

      Finance News

      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      Read more >
      USGlobalsCurrencies
      S&P 5002,238.83-10.43-0.46%
      DJIA19,762.60-57.18-0.29%
      NASDAQ5,383.12-48.97-0.90%
      DAX11,481.0630.010.26%
      HANG SENG22,000.56209.650.96%
      NIKKEI 22519,114.37-30.77-0.16%
      USD (per EUR)1.050.000.01%
      USD (per CHF)1.020.000.02%
      JPY (per USD)116.890.010.00%
      GBP (per USD)1.230.000.01%
      My Portfolio >

      All index data provided on a 15 minute delay.

      Blank
      Love Has No Labels

      Love Has No Labels

      Sunday January 1st

      Show your pride and tell the world that you support love in all forms. Learn how >

      Cause Imp Tag
      From Our Partners
      New Mom Wakes Up To The Hospital Nurses Laughing - Then Sees A Stranger Taking Her Baby
      Boredom Therapy

      New Mom Wakes Up To The Hospital Nurses Laughing - Then Sees A Stranger Taking Her Baby

      25 Neighborly Disputes That Got Completely Out Of Control
      Boredom Therapy

      25 Neighborly Disputes That Got Completely Out Of Control

      'Leap Second' Will Make New Year's Eve Just a Little Bit Longer
      Seeker

      'Leap Second' Will Make New Year's Eve Just a Little Bit Longer

      48 Clever Hacks For Living With Dogs That Will Make You The Coolest Human Around
      Honest To Paws

      48 Clever Hacks For Living With Dogs That Will Make You The Coolest Human Around

      This Link Between 'Home Alone' And 'Friends' Is Almost Too Wild To Be True
      Elite Daily

      This Link Between 'Home Alone' And 'Friends' Is Almost Too Wild To Be True

      This Is The Most Visited City In The World
      Seeker

      This Is The Most Visited City In The World

      Master the classic French twist in 3 easy steps
      Rare

      Master the classic French twist in 3 easy steps

      The World's Oldest Male Panda Has Died at Age 31
      Seeker

      The World's Oldest Male Panda Has Died at Age 31

      Everybody Had Given Up On This Paralyzed Dog - Until A Woman Stumbled On This Video
      Honest To Paws

      Everybody Had Given Up On This Paralyzed Dog - Until A Woman Stumbled On This Video

      The Latest from our Partners
      1 - 6 of 15
      NextAdvisor
      LendingTree
      Autoblog
      LowerMyBills
      TMZ
      Newser
      120 Sports
      CheatSheet
      InStyle
      GoBankingRates
      Mom.me
      Lifescript