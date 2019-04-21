Getty
Trump makes huge promise about new health care plan

In an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump revealed some of the biggest goals of his health care plan.

Lower deductibles he promises 1/50

Underrated Martin Luther King quotes that still resonate

Everyone remembers King's immortal 'I Have a Dream' speech -- but the activist also said these remarkable words that remain relevant in 2017.

'Everybody can be great because...' 2/50

Trump tweet sends one book's sales skyrocketing

The president-elect inadvertently catapulted a book to the best-seller list after posting on the social media site on Saturday morning.

Page-turner flying off the shelves 3/50

Mike Pence's new family pet has everyone talking

The Pence family arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday with their two cats, Oreo and Pickle -- and a very adorable new family member in tow.

Tiny creature causing quite the stir 4/50
5/50

Bizarre photo of '3-legged woman' has internet stumped

A new optical illusion has taken the internet by storm -- and this one involves a woman with supposedly has three legs.

Latest viral optical illusion 6/50

The FBI's most violent cities in each state

Using official data from the first half of 2015, a list sheds light on cities suffering from rape, robbery, aggravated assault and murder.

43 communities with deadly crime 7/50

The 23 most memorable images from Life Magazine

The publication closed its doors in 1972, but an online archive allows you to view the most striking images published in the magazine's 36 years on newsstands.

Image that became famous 8/50

12 awe-inspiring photos of the US Marine Corps

Troops continued to work as hard as ever in 2016 -- and whether it was on the ground in Iraq or training in Japan, a photographer was there to capture it all.

Rarely-seen moments abroad and home 9/50

The most moving photos of the US Army from 2016

From emotional graduations to training exercises and ultimately the front lines of war, the largest branch of the US military had a challenging but inspiring year.

A glimpse at the military branch at work 10/50

One household feature has nearly disappeared

Homes in the 1970s almost always featured a popular fixture, but most new builds have totally foregone it.

Missing element in current houses 11/50
The Cheat Sheet

14 TV shows likely to get the ax after this season

In the coming months, all five major networks will have to decide which shows will officially get cut based on lackluster ratings and falling audiences.

Is your favorite show on this list? 12/50

Get plumper lips instantly -- without injections

One dirty little secret about getting older is that your lips start to lose volume -- but thankfully, you can change that.

Secret to making them perkier ... quickly 13/50
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner used to look completely different than now

The matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family has gone through quite the image transformation since she entered the spotlight in the early '90s.

Would you have recognized her? 14/50
Boredom Therapy

Theory may explain what happened to Amelia Earhart

After decades of searching for the truth about what became of the pilot, an unlikely explanation may finally have the answer to a mystery puzzling the nation.

Gruesome reason no one expected 15/50
LIVESTRONG

Dangerous move can be as bad as driving while drunk

As it turns out, a certain risky act quadruples your chances of getting into an accident.

Scary report that will make you think twice 16/50
Lifescript

Debbie was not Reynolds' given name

“I didn't want to be called Debbie, but that's the name Jack Warner gave me,” the Hollywood legend once told a reporter.

Name Warner 'didn't see a future for' 17/50
The Motley Fool

New stock lauded as next Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate has racked up life-changing returns over its 50-year history -- and a new company is being lauded as the next big thing.

Future gains 'could be astonishing' 18/50
LIVESTRONG

Stay lean and sexy during winter with these easy tips

Working out during frigid weather may be a daunting task but these simple steps may help you lose -- instead of gain -- that dreaded holiday weight.

Why doubling up on smoothies is key 19/50
20/50

Big Social Security shake-up becomes a 'real possibility'

While the proposed change could give working Americans an opportunity to net greater return, the controversial move could still create headaches for millions.

Group may lose 'good chunk' of money 21/50

Massage your back to pain-free bliss in your own home

Let's face it, everything in your life comes to a halt when your back is hurting -- but you may be able to help yourself in just a few minutes a day, a few times a week.

See for yourself how this works 22/50
The Cheat Sheet

Your daily water intake could be hurting your heart

The amount of water you drink every day can negatively impact your heart health -- and lead to weight gain, too.

Threshold you definitely want to avoid 23/50
Mom.me

Do you know who Garner's first husband was?

Before she met Ben Affleck, Hollywood's sweetheart was once married to another hunky actor.

Hint: He's a 'Scandal' star 24/50
24x7 Wall Street

Occupations in the US where earning 6 figures is the norm

While the average American worker earns approximately $36,200 annually, there are some professions where the expectation of earning big is typical.

Fields with the highest-paying jobs 25/50
Honest to Paws

Firefighters save puppy they thought died in fire

When firefighters responded to a house fire in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, they discovered the smallest resident -- and did not hesitate to save him.

Sweet reunion with dog and owner 26/50
Honest to Paws

Family on vacation saves odd animal from near-death

Liz and Perry Smith were taking their kids to Pennsylvania when a blizzard forced their resort to close -- but before they left, they noticed something odd.

Pink color popped out in the snow 27/50
The Street

Surprising drink is making a killing on the black market

A common American beverage can mostly be found in stores -- but one costly variety is a bit harder to find.

Product that hails from the Pacific Northwest 28/50

Cannon speaks out on ex-wife Mariah's New Year's disaster

Nick Cannon broke his silence on Mariah Carey's infamously flubbed New Year's Eve performance over the weekend.

What he admitted about her reaction 29/50
Lifescript

Do hot peppers really help relieve migraines?

In the name of pain relief, migraine sufferers have tried some wild home remedies. They’ve punched holes in their ears and even sniffed menthol.

Strange extremes people will go to for relief 30/50

Conversation clue is a tell-tale sign of a psychopath

A single conversation could be all you need to spot a psychopath -- and it's all in the grammar.

Hint: Pay attention to the verbs they use 31/50

The secret to getting gorgeous celeb-inspired hair

Loading your hair with product when you just want a smooth, straight finish is oh-so-frustrating -- so don't do it anymore.

Key to this style is almost too good to be true 32/50
Boredom Therapy

Strange ocean 'mass' discovered by photographers

When a camera crew descended upon the coast of Baja California, they saw an odd, moving patch in the water -- and it turned out to be something spectacular.

Incredible footage is simply mesmerizing 33/50

Michelle Obama's surprising take on being the first lady

President Obama revealed unexpected details into what his wife thought about being married to a president during an interview with 60 minutes on Sunday.

'Michelle never fully took to ... ' 34/50

Determined baby girl snowboarding is cutest thing ever

Excited parents decided to celebrate their toddler's birthday by giving her snowboarding lessons, but no one expected her to catch on so well.

See the one year old's impressive skills 35/50

4 tax breaks likely disappearing under President Trump

Homeowners and students are among those impacted by new changes to the tax code.

Common tax breaks about to be cut 36/50

A secret residence was carved into a Utah cliff

The eccentric hidden hideaway is perfect for those looking to live in total seclusion.

Check out the wild residence you have to see to believe 37/50

Gorgeous beach town saw explosive growth in 2016

The U.S. economy isn’t exactly booming -- but some locales are experiencing rapid population and economic growth at a staggering rate.

Biggest boomtown of the year 38/50

New show makes shocking O.J. Simpson claim

A docu-series called 'Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence' is suggesting that one of Simpson's family members committed the infamous murders.

Family member show suggests is guilty 39/50

Peek inside this odd, underground hobbit house

Hidden among the gorgeous rolling hills in Holme, England, this one-of-a-kind sanctuary is the epitome of simple living with modern necessities.

Exclusive photos of the quirky home 40/50

McDonald's reveals shocking news about the Big Mac

McDonald's is scrambling after making a discovery about America's most famous burger that doesn't bode well for the iconic fast-food chain.

Bad omen the CEO uncovered 41/50
24x7 Wall Street

List reveals the best state to call home in America

This Northeastern locale is home to one of the nation’s wealthiest and most highly educated populations -- and leads the whole country in quality of life.

Find out what your state's standing is 42/50

Massive taxpayer cost of protecting Trump revealed

The security necessary to protect President-elect Trump at his residence in the Trump Tower in Manhattan comes at a cost — and a steep one at that.

Startling sum NYC has forked over 43/50

'Trumpcare' could have unintended consequence

The president-elect and other Republicans hope to repeal Obamacare and implement a new health plan -- but the plan may backfire in a huge way.

Negative impact on critical issue 44/50

Actress with the most 'alluring eyes' named in survey

Megan Fox and Kate Middleton came in second and third, respectively -- but one star who's been making more and more headlines lately took the top spot.

Famous face with link to royal family 45/50

Lindsay Lohan may make unexpected religion switch

The 'Mean Girls' actress has been living in Europe for a couple of years now, which has resulted in a slew of lifestyle changes for the infamous star.

Massive change will come as a surprise 46/50
Fox News

Study: Dementia linked increased by house's location

A recent study found that people who lived within 55 yards of the property feature had a 7 percent higher chance of developing dementia.

Area you should try to avoid 47/50

'Sleepy' Canadian town tops list of 2017 destinations

A visit to this picturesque island is being called "the breath of fresh air you didn’t even know you needed," and it's only one of 7 places you need to visit this year.

This is your 2017 travel bucket list 48/50

Take a look inside Cindy Crawford's Malibu home

Get an exclusive glimpse into the supermodel's world -- her home and especially her closet. You won't believe her shoe collection.

Beautiful space she calls home 49/50

Item with possible ties to Anne Frank found at Nazi camp

Archaeologists unearthed a decades-old artifact at the Polish site Sobibór -- and the object's inscription bears a striking similarity to one owned by Anne Frank.

Unique message written on relic 50/50
